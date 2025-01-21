Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman explains controversial 4th down call vs. Ohio State

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shared the logic behind one of his more polarizing decisions in Monday’s national championship game loss to Ohio State.

The Fighting Irish had 4th-and-goal at the Buckeyes’ 9 and trailed 31-15 with over nine minutes left at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. But instead of going for it for a chance to get within one score, Notre Dame opted for a field goal.

Kicker Mitch Jeter muffed the 27-yard attempt, leaving Notre Dame without any points after its 12-play, 70-yard drive. But several fans and media members questioned Freeman’s decision given that even a made field goal would have kept the Irish behind by two scores.

Freeman explained his decision during his postgame press conference.

“If it was a shorter 4th and goal situation, I probably would’ve gone for it,” answered Freeman. “But, I just felt 4th and 9 was not a great chance for us to make that.”

Freeman said that it would have been much easier to get 14 points rather than 16 had Notre Dame failed to find the end zone on 4th-and-goal. The decision looked even worse considering Jeter missed the short field goal try.

Had Notre Dame gone for it on 4th down, they still would have needed to convert on back-to-back two-point conversions for a chance to tie the game. But given the ticking clock in the title game at that point, it seemed like the better risk worth taking.

The field goal was not the only eyebrow-raising decision Freeman made throughout the game. Many also clowned Notre Dame for a trick play the team ran early in the second half.