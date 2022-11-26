 Skip to main content
Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr. gets costly penalty for headbutting opponent

November 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Gee Scott Jr headbutts an opponent

Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. was called for a brutal penalty during Saturday’s game against rival Michigan after headbutting an opponent.

Scott caught a pass that was going to give the Buckeyes 15 yards and the ball in field goal range. But the junior tight end delivered a vicious headbutt after the play.

That headbutt plus a holding call pushed Ohio State back to a 1st-and-35 situation. The Buckeyes were able to gain back most of the yards, but they lined up to punt in a 4th-and-5 situation from the Wolverines’ 43. They ended up punting after a false start pushed them back to a 4th-and-10 near midfield.

Ohio State was in a good position to put up some points if not for the penalties. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was not pleased.

The Buckeyes were trailing 24-20 at that point, so they could have used the points.

