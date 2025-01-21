 Skip to main content
Ohio State fans go nuts after bizarre streak ends against Notre Dame

January 20, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Ohio State supporters were able to let out a huge sigh of relief Monday after one of their more head-scratching streaks finally came to an end.

Notre Dame and Ohio State were tied at seven early in the second quarter of the national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Fighting Irish had 2nd-and-15 at their 20 when offensive tackle Charles Jagusah was called for holding.

A holding call would not be worth celebrating in almost any other context. However, Ohio State fans were ecstatic because the penalty against Notre Dame was the first holding call against an opposing offense since September. Before Jagusah’s hold, the Buckeyes had gone 12 straight games and 747 consecutive plays without benefitting from an offensive holding call.

Buckeyes fans watching from both Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on their couches at home celebrated in unison over what would have otherwise been a mundane moment in a football game.

The outpouring of memes on X from jubilant Ohio State fans was a sight to behold.

The last time Ohio State’s defense drew an offensive holding call dated all the way back to Sept. 21 in the Buckeye’s third game, a 49-14 win over Marshall.

Ohio State’s defense was still formidable throughout the season, with or without the benefit of any holding calls. The Buckeyes’ defense generated 51.0 sacks, which ranked third in the nation during the regular season.