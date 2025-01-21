Ohio State fans go nuts after bizarre streak ends against Notre Dame

Ohio State supporters were able to let out a huge sigh of relief Monday after one of their more head-scratching streaks finally came to an end.

Notre Dame and Ohio State were tied at seven early in the second quarter of the national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The Fighting Irish had 2nd-and-15 at their 20 when offensive tackle Charles Jagusah was called for holding.

A holding call would not be worth celebrating in almost any other context. However, Ohio State fans were ecstatic because the penalty against Notre Dame was the first holding call against an opposing offense since September. Before Jagusah’s hold, the Buckeyes had gone 12 straight games and 747 consecutive plays without benefitting from an offensive holding call.

That is the 1st holding call against an opposing offense vs. Ohio State's defense since Sept. 21 – a span of 12 games and 747 consecutive plays — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 21, 2025

Buckeyes fans watching from both Mercedes-Benz Stadium and on their couches at home celebrated in unison over what would have otherwise been a mundane moment in a football game.

Ohio State crowd going NUTS for a holding call — Andy Anders (@AndyAnders55) January 21, 2025

Ohio State drew their first holding penalty since September and are popping confetti for it

pic.twitter.com/AAWjKzxrdo — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: OHIO STATE FINALLY GOT A HOLDING CALL IN THEIR FAVOR! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/rDFCmVGwtl — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) January 21, 2025

The outpouring of memes on X from jubilant Ohio State fans was a sight to behold.

HOLDING?!!! pic.twitter.com/IT0ISXdC8W — Ohio State Football Fan Page (@OhioStFootball) January 21, 2025

Ohio State got a holding penalty Hell right now. pic.twitter.com/fJRK4BMDrR — Men Of Scarlet & Gray (@ChadsInTheShoe) January 21, 2025

OHIO STATE DEFENSE GOT A HOLDING CALL pic.twitter.com/BfMKSTTm1d — Swish (@swishxvibes) January 21, 2025

The last time Ohio State’s defense drew an offensive holding call dated all the way back to Sept. 21 in the Buckeye’s third game, a 49-14 win over Marshall.

Ohio State’s defense was still formidable throughout the season, with or without the benefit of any holding calls. The Buckeyes’ defense generated 51.0 sacks, which ranked third in the nation during the regular season.