Ohio State-Illinois game canceled due to Buckeyes’ COVID-19 issues

Saturday’s Ohio State-Illinois game was canceled due to more positive COVID-19 cases within the Buckeyes’ program.

Ohio State announced on Friday that head coach Ryan Day tested positive. He was going to miss the game and be replaced by Larry Johnson. However, Ohio State conducted more tests within the program on Friday, and those revealed further positive tests, leading to the game’s cancelation.

Ohio State is 4-0 and already had one game canceled this season due to positive COVID cases within the Maryland Terrapins’ program. The Buckeyes would need to play and win their two remaining games — at Michigan State and home vs. Michigan — in order to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Any more canceled games and the Buckeyes might not even be able to qualify for the College Football Playoff, even if they are undefeated. That would be one of the consequences to the Big Ten not beginning its schedule until late October this year.

Ohio State has not specified how many players within the program have tested positive for COVID-19.