Ohio State adds legendary former player to coaching staff

The Ohio State Buckeyes made a noteworthy staff move on Friday to bring back a program legend.

The Buckeyes on Friday announced the addition of former linebacker James Laurinaitis to the coaching staff as a graduate assistant linebacker coach. Laurinaitis served as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame last season under former Buckeyes teammate Marcus Freeman.

Laurinaitis is still a hugely respected figure in Columbus. He played for Ohio State from 2005 to 2008 and was named a team captain twice and an All-American three times. He went on to have an eight-year career in the NFL, primarily with the St. Louis Rams.

Like many schools rich in tradition, the Buckeyes are keen on bringing back former stars to try their hand at coaching once their playing careers are over. Ohio State has had great success doing so, and they will hope Laurinaitis can follow a similar path in the longer term.