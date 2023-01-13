Ohio State announces big news about Brian Hartline

The Ohio State Buckeyes are giving Brian Hartline a big promotion.

The Buckeyes announced Friday that Hartline has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Hartline previously was the team’s passing game coordinator.

He will also continue in his role as the team’s wide receivers coach, a position he has held since 2018.

Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become head coach at Tulsa.

Hartline’s promotion is hardly a surprise and continues the upward trajectory of his career. He has become a highly-regarded recruiter and his wide receiver groups are consistently among the best in the nation. Last season, Ohio State receivers went at 10 and 11 in the NFL Draft. The team replaced them with another first-round talent in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After an injury derailed his season, the Buckeyes produced another standout in Marvin Harrison Jr.

Hartline is almost certainly a future head coach, and was seriously linked to a fairly notable job this offseason before deciding to stay in Columbus.