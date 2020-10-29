Quinn Ewers projected to choose Ohio State following Texas decommitment news

Top 2022 quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers announced on Wednesday he was decommitting from the Texas Longhorns. Ewers is a five-star recruit and was a major haul for Tom Herman in August. But now Ewers is available, and projections are already rolling in for where the quarterback will commit next.

247 Sports received five crystal ball picks from its insiders following the Ewers decommitment news. All five insiders picked Ohio State as Ewers’ likely choice.

The crystal balls are rolling in favor of Ohio State for the nations No. 1 QB prospect in 2022, Quinn Ewers from Southlake, TX pic.twitter.com/C91IMwri7H — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 29, 2020

Football Scoop’s Zach Barnett also said in a tweet that Ewers was probably headed to Ohio State.

The most significant recent developments for Texas on the recruiting trail: — Losing Tommy Brockermeyer to Alabama

— Seeing Billy Bowman de-commit (possibly headed to Oklahoma)

— Gaining, then losing, Quinn Ewers (probably to Ohio State) — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) October 29, 2020

Ewers is a junior at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas. He passed for 4,003 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a sophomore last year, while rushing for nine scores. His commitment would be a huge addition for Ohio State, and is a devastating loss for Texas.