Top QB recruit Quinn Ewers decommits from Texas

The Texas Longhorns lost a major recruit.

Quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers announced on Twitter Wednesday that he was decommitting from Texas.

Ewers said he did not fully consider his options before committing to Texas and that his mind has since changed.

Ewers also said in his statement that he will have news on his new choice soon.

Ewers is a 5-star quarterback and the No. 1 player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. The pro-style quarterback is being recruited by Ohio State, Alabama and Clemson, among other schools. 247 Sports listed Ohio State as getting “warm” for Ewers.

Ewers plays for Southlake Carroll High School in Texas and was a huge recruit for Tom Herman’s program. He committed to them in August, but the Longhorns’ 3-2 start may not have impressed Ewers enough.