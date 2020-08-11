Ohio State star Justin Fields reacts to Big Ten canceling season

A number of college football players were devastated after both the Big Ten and Pac-12 decided to cancel their 2020 seasons on Tuesday, and Ohio State star Justin Fields was among those who expressed their disappointment.

Not long after the Big Ten officially announced there will be no football, Fields posted a simple message on Twitter.

Smh.. — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 11, 2020

Fields would have been one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy this season, but now it is possible that he has played his last college game. With the NFL still planning to proceed with its normal schedule and the Big Ten and Pac-12 aiming to play in the spring, many top players could leave for the NFL.

After a season in which he threw for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions, Fields will likely be one of the first players off the board if he declares for the NFL Draft next year. He’s widely considered to be the second-best quarterback in the country behind Trevor Lawrence, who has also been open about wanting to play this season.

Fields is fortunate in that he has already shown enough to warrant being a high draft pick. Other players who needed the 2020 season to prove themselves are going to have a much bigger issue.