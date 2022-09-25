Ohio State trolled Wisconsin so hard during blowout win

Wisconsin got a (very bitter) taste of their own medicine on Saturday night.

The Badgers got curb-stomped by No. 3 Ohio State during their weekend showdown in Columbus. The Buckeyes opened up the game by scoring 28 straight points unanswered and eventually won by the blowout final of 52-21. At one point in the second half (when Ohio State had raced out to a 45-7 advantage), Ohio Stadium began playing “Jump Around” over the speakers.

They are playing Jump Around in Ohio Stadium with Ohio State leading Wisconsin 45-7 — Bill Landis (@BillLandis25) September 25, 2022

Here are a couple of videos of the epic troll job.

Jump Around has been played to troll the Badgers pic.twitter.com/bKf8v2Kmu9 — BuckeyeScoop (@BuckeyeScoop) September 25, 2022

gotta love a petty “Jump Around” by Ohio State, up 45-7 over Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/GX3Hj9qJ7H — Ben Chase (@BenGChase) September 25, 2022

“Jump Around,” the hit song by House of Pain, has become a trademark song for the Badgers over the last several decades. During games played at Camp Randall Stadium, the song starts blasting (between the third and fourth quarters), and Wisconsin students fittingly “jump around” to it.

The tradition has become so well-known that even the broadcast booth has (somewhat awkwardly) gotten in on the fun. But it was only a matter of time before an opponent with nefarious intent used the song against the Badgers. That is exactly what happened on Saturday evening in Ohio.