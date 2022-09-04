Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman got a little too excited for ‘Jump Around’ at Wisconsin

Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman got a little carried away doing “Jump Around” on Saturday.

Wisconsin has a tradition of playing the House of Pain hit song as football games at Camp Randall Stadium transition to the fourth quarter. Brandon and Tillman were calling Saturday’s Wisconsin-Illinois State game and decided to join in from the press box. You can see how much they got into it.

Take a look:

Brando is known for his good sense of humor. He acknowledged on Twitter that the video wasn’t the best angle of their dancing skills. He also implied the broadcasting crew might have been a little delirious from all their traveling.

Wasn’t exactly the best angle of our dancing skills(I’m fine with John, but hey yeah it’s 31-0 and we’re having fun! Our crew was traveling overnight from Bloomington to Madison slept until 2 and made our way to Camp Randall a couple of hours before the game. @SpenceTillman 🕺👍 https://t.co/o0AqY120d9 — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 4, 2022

Brando and Tillman’s crew called Friday night’s Indiana-Illinois game in Bloomington, Ind. Then they traveled to Madison, Wisc. for Saturday’s game. That would explain why the music got them so pumped up.