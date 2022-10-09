Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas

Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma.

Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol after the game. According to CBS reporter Shehan Jeyarajah, the losing team typically conducts interviews with the media first. This is done because the winning team is spending time doing the trophy presentation after the game.

But Jeyarah said that Oklahoma still had not shown up 30 minutes after the game ended, which led Texas to speak with the media first.

After the Red River Showdown, losing team players and coaches are typically interviewed first so the winning team has time to do the trophy presentation. Nearly 30 minutes after the game, Brent Venables and Oklahoma still haven't showed up. Texas is going first instead. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) October 8, 2022

If you lost 49-0, you probably wouldn’t be eager to go speak with the media either. Oklahoma probably needed some time to lick their wounds after that loss.

Coach Brent Venables did not exactly give a ringing endorsement after his Sooners fell to 3-3. He said his team looked “tired.”

Venables is in his first season ever as a head coach. The former longtime Clemson defensive coordinator has looked overmatched at Oklahoma. He also doesn’t seem to understand how things traditionally work with the rivalry game, or he doesn’t care.