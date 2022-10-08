Brent Venables has brutal assessment of Oklahoma after blowout loss

The Oklahoma Sooners suffered an embarrassing 49-0 loss to the rival Texas Longhorns on Saturday, and coach Brent Venables had a pretty worrying comment about the team after the game.

Speaking after the blowout, Venables said the Sooners looked “tired” and that they simply were not capable of maintaining the standards that would be required of them to beat the likes of Texas.

Brent Venables: "We look like a tired team. There's probably several reasons why. We're having to play near perfect football and we're not able to do that right now." — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) October 8, 2022

The Sooners were ranked No. 6 after a 3-0 start, but losses to Kansas State and TCU quickly demonstrated that they are not serious contenders in the Big 12. Saturday’s result only drove that home further.

Still, if Venables is citing fatigue after just six games, things are very bad for Oklahoma. In retrospect, he may have underestimated the Longhorns earlier in the week, and those comments aged badly after how lopsided Saturday’s game was. The Sooners host an ascendent Kansas team next week, so things won’t necessarily get easier, either.