Oklahoma lands commitment from QB with incredible name

The Oklahoma Sooners landed a commitment from a transfer, and it’s one with a great name.

General Booty, who starred at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, shared on Saturday that he has committed to Oklahoma.

Tyler JUCO QB General Booty tells me he has committed to Oklahoma. Booty led the NJCAA in passing yards in 2021, and threw 25 TDs. Make that 7 QBs for Jeff Lebby’s QB room. #Sooners — Jalen Ross (@_JalenRoss) May 14, 2022

Yes, General is his real name. His full name is actually General Axel Booty.

“Obviously my name’s an attention-grabber and people like to do headlines with it, but I like to show people with my play that I can back it up, too,” General said in a 2020 article for The Dallas Morning News. “I have done that, I’m going to continue to do that as well, and give them a reason to remember my name.”

Booty’s name should be very familiar to college football fans due to his lineage.

General is the son of former LSU receiver Abram Booty, who had 1,768 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns from 1997-2000. General’s uncles are former LSU quarterback (and Florida Marlins third baseman) Josh Booty, and former USC quarterback John David Booty.

General received scholarship offers from a handful of schools in 2020, but he chose to go the junior college route. He passed for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. Now he’ll be going to the big time at Oklahoma, which has a new head coach and a highly-touted transfer at quarterback.