QB Dillon Gabriel switches transfer commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel is doing a flip-flop regarding his transfer plans.

Gabriel announced on Dec. 16 that he was transferring from UCF to UCLA. However, the former Knights quarterback is changing plans just weeks later; Gabriel will be transferring to Oklahoma instead.

They say life’s a gamble like rolling the dice… DIMETIME pic.twitter.com/8xGNDWjaR3 — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) January 4, 2022

Gabriel’s change of plans are notable and understandable.

Gabriel was recruited to UCF by then-offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Lebby later left UCF for Ole Miss, and he recently left Ole Miss to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.

Gabriel had interest in joining Lebby at Oklahoma, but he wasn’t about to transfer there as long as Caleb Williams was around. As soon as Williams announced on Monday that he was entering the transfer portal, Gabriel made his move.

What’s interesting is that Williams never officially said he was leaving Oklahoma. In fact, in his transfer portal announcement, Williams said he was keeping open the option of returning to Oklahoma. Gabriel’s transfer to OU likely just solidified Williams’ move elsewhere.

It’s hard to blame Gabriel for his decision. Oklahoma is a much better program than UCLA; Gabriel knows and trusts Lebby; and now he’s going to a program where he knows they won’t cancel a bowl game hours before kickoff.

In 26 career games, Gabriel has passed for 8,041 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Photo: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports