Former Oklahoma star has message for Bob Stoops during bowl game

A former Oklahoma Sooners star had a message for Bob Stoops during the team’s Valero Alamo Bowl game against Oregon in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday night.

Stoops, who coached Oklahoma from 1999-2016, returned to coach the team for its bowl game this year. The Sooners got off to a hot start, scoring the first points of the game, and taking a 30-3 halftime lead.

While following his team’s game, former OU receiver Dede Westbrook commented on how well the Sooners were playing.

Coach Stoops!!! Y’all damn sho looking Good out there tonight! — Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 30, 2021

Westbrook played at Oklahoma in 2015 and 2016, which were Stoops’ final two years as head coach. Westbrook was obviously loving what he saw and proud of his former coach.

Westbrook had 80 catches for 1,524 yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior in 2016. He’s probably not at all surprised to see Stoops’ offense producing well in the passing game against Oregon.