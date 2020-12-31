Oklahoma’s Isaiah Thomas talks trash after big win over Florida

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas puffed out his chest after his Sooners destroyed Florida in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Sooners beat the Gators 55-20. They intercepted Kyle Trask three times and had Florida playing three different QBs.

Thomas, a junior, boasted about the difference in the teams following Oklahoma’s win.

Isaiah Thomas throwing bombs: “Florida, they’re a good matchup. But they’re not the Big 12. They’re not the Oklahoma Sooners.” #Sooners — Ryan Aber (@ryaber) December 31, 2020

Big 12 fans will love that comment. The perception has always been that the SEC is the best conference in college football, so a 1-sided victory for Oklahoma over Florida will help the Big 12’s case.

Oklahoma put up 684 total yards in the game, including 435 on the ground. That will make Florida look bad any way you view it. And it had Lincoln Riley saying his team is a playoff team.