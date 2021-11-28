Will Oklahoma QB recruit Malachi Nelson follow Lincoln Riley to USC?

USC’s impending hiring of Lincoln Riley will make a huge difference for the program. Riley had legitimate success at Oklahoma, going 12-2 in three straight seasons, while coaching an explosive offense. Not only should he be able to bring his successful offense/passing game to the Pac-12, but there is another big benefit to hiring him.

Even though he was at Oklahoma, Riley was already recruiting the talent-rich Southern California area well. As Inside USC’s Scott Wolf noted, Riley had the No. 1 recruiting class for 2023 at Oklahoma. Much of that was centered around three top players from Los Alamitos, a successful high school located about 30 miles south of USC.

Oklahoma currently has No. 1 recruiting class for 2023 with 3 players from Los Alamitos: QB Malachi Nelson, WRs Makai Lemon and Deandre Moore #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 28, 2021

Wolf wondered how long it would be before Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson follows Riley to USC.

How long before QB Malachi Nelson of Los Alamitos switches from Oklahoma to #USC? — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 28, 2021

If Nelson switches, it stands to reason that his high school wide receiver teammates would switch too. Riley might be able to flip the entire package.

Nelson is just behind Arch Manning when it comes to 2023 quarterback rankings. He seemed to enjoy being committed to Oklahoma, but he could still change his mind and follow Riley.

Any player from SoCal who committed to Riley at Oklahoma might find it even more enticing to stay home in Los Angeles.