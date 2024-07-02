Oklahoma State football star arrested for DUI

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested over the weekend.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to ESPN’s Jake Trotter that Gordon was arrested on Sunday morning on suspicion of driving while under the influence. A probable cause affidavit shows that Gordon was driving in the Oklahoma City area when an officer observed his car swerved into the adjacent lane twice. Gordon was also said to be driving 82 mph in a 65-mph zone.

An Oklahoma state trooper detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle during the traffic stop. Gordon admitted he had an open bottle of vodka and an open bottle of tequila, which were found half empty. Gordon, who is 20, initially refused a field sobriety test and was arrested on complaint of DUI, transport of an open container of alcohol, failure to maintain single lane traffic and speeding.

When Gordon was being processed at Cleveland County Jail, his blood alcohol level registered 0.10 and 0.11, both of which are over the legal limit of 0.08.

Gordon won the Doak Walker Award last season as the best running back in college football. He rushed for 1,732 yards and a whopping 21 touchdowns. Gordon added 39 catches for 330 yards and another score.

A spokesperson for Oklahoma State told ESPN that the school is aware of the situation but did not offer any further comment.