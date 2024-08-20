College football QB sends great message ahead of his 7th season

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman made sure to poke fun at himself ahead of his 7th season playing college football.

The 24-year-old channeled his inner child by taking a picture before heading out for his first day of classes. He posed like a first-grader looking excited for his first day in big-kid school.

Bowman shared the playful post on X.

“Happy 1st Day of 19th Grade !! #education,” Bowman captioned the post.

Happy 1st Day of 19th Grade !! #education pic.twitter.com/4D8ylIxxlQ — Alan Bowman (@alanbowman_) August 19, 2024

Bowman began his NCAA journey at Texas Tech all the way back in 2018. He spent three seasons in Lubbock, Texas before transferring to Michigan in 2021.

After serving as a backup QB for the Wolverines for two seasons, Bowman made the move to Oklahoma State.

Last year, Bowman had his most productive season on the field. The 6’4″ QB threw for 3,460 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across 14 contests. It was Bowman’s first season with more than 8 games played.

With a lengthy NFL career looking unlikely for Bowman, it’s no surprise that he’d rather collect a few more NIL paychecks before leaving campus.