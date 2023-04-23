Oklahoma unveils statue for Heisman Trophy winner

Oklahoma has honored another one of its Heisman Trophy winners with a statue outside Memorial Stadium.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back in Norman on Saturday for a ceremony ahead of Oklahoma’s annual spring game. A statue depicting Murray was unveiled in the Heisman Park across from the stadium where the Sooners play.

Congrats to Kyler Murray on his statue being revealed at Oklahoma today! pic.twitter.com/zepMc8sprK — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) April 22, 2023

Murray won the Heisman in 2018. He threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 1,001 yards and another 12 scores. The Sooners reached the College Football Playoff that season.

Murray was the sixth Oklahoma player to win a Heisman Trophy, joining Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield. All six players now have statues at Oklahoma’s Heisman Park. Mayfield’s was unveiled prior to last year’s spring game.