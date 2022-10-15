Video: Fan on field at Ole Miss game gets blown up by cop

Do you hate it when a fan runs onto the field during a game? Do you ever want to see them get blown up by security? If so, Saturday may be your lucky day.

A fan at the game between Auburn and Ole Miss found out the hard way why running onto the field during a game is generally not advisable. The fan in question got all the way across the field before security corralled him in the end zone. They seemed to have him surrounded, but one cop on the scene stepped in with a slightly late but entirely justified hit that sent the guy to the ground immediately.

Dan Orlovsky, calling the game for ESPN, was extremely pumped about the hit.

.@danorlovsky7's reaction to an idiot on the field getting tackled pic.twitter.com/NzmzR1BEv5 — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 15, 2022

The only thing missing was the Kevin Harlan radio call.

The whole spectacle can be somewhat amusing, but we have actually seen security guards get hurt chasing after people like this. Can anybody blame the cop here for just wanting to put an end to it?