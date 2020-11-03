 Skip to main content
Ole Miss shares positive update about DaMarcus Thomas following scary injury

November 2, 2020
by Grey Papke

Ole Miss released good news about tight end DaMarcus Thomas following his scary injury on Monday.

Thomas suffered a significant lower body injury on Monday that left the team shaken. Coach Lane Kiffin gave initial details on that injury earlier in the day.

Later on, Ole Miss provided a new and encouraging update on Thomas.

The prognosis on Thomas appears positive. That’s excellent news considering how frightening the injury sounded.

Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound tight end out of Alabama, signed with Ole Miss as part of the Class of 2022. Rivals ranked him as a four-star prospect.

