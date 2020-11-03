Ole Miss shares positive update about DaMarcus Thomas following scary injury

Ole Miss released good news about tight end DaMarcus Thomas following his scary injury on Monday.

Thomas suffered a significant lower body injury on Monday that left the team shaken. Coach Lane Kiffin gave initial details on that injury earlier in the day.

Later on, Ole Miss provided a new and encouraging update on Thomas.

UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): Positive news on Damarcus. More updates to come. pic.twitter.com/pcp59UEyxA — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 2, 2020

The prognosis on Thomas appears positive. That’s excellent news considering how frightening the injury sounded.

Thomas, a 6-foot-1, 245-pound tight end out of Alabama, signed with Ole Miss as part of the Class of 2022. Rivals ranked him as a four-star prospect.