 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 3, 2022

Only 1 college football team would have made CFP playoff each year in 12-team format

September 3, 2022
by Dan Benton
College Football Playoff logo

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship logo at midfield at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff Board of Managers voted to approve expanding to a 12-team playoff on Friday. Expectations are that the change will be enacted by at least 2026.

The new playoff format will involve the six highest-ranked conference champions and six at-large bids. And while there are other issues that need to be ironed out, most view this as a positive step for college football. Even if the driving factor was money.

Interestingly, under this new format, only one team would have made the College Football Playoff each year since its inception in 2014. And no, it wouldn’t have been the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Rather, it would have been the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Alabama would have been on the outside looking in following the 2019 season. They were ranked No. 13 that year, although it’s plausible the committee would have done everything in their power to get them in — likely over Utah. After all, TV ratings (and the aforementioned money) matter.

Over that same span, Ohio State ranked no lower than No. 7 in the projected CFP committee rankings.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus