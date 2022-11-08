 Skip to main content
Oregon coach has great response to question about Auburn rumor

November 7, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dan Lanning in a headset

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon coach Dan Lanning had a great response to a question about a rumor tying him to the Auburn job.

Lanning is in his first year as Oregon’s head football coach after previously serving as Georgia’s head coach. Lanning’s Ducks lost their opener to Georgia badly, but they have won eight in a row since and are 8-1.

Auburn is looking for a new head coach after firing Bryan Harsin, and apparently a site said there was mutual interest between Lanning and Auburn. During his meeting with the media on Monday, Lanning was asked about the report and gave a firm reply.

“I think there’s a little bit of a problem in society today with people looking for what’s next and where there’s an opportunity. And the reality is, the grass is not always greener. In fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene. And I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me,” Lanning said.

“The reality is this is a destination, not just for me, but for elite players. And why is it a destination? Because great administration, great fans, great support.”

Oregon had Willie Taggart leave in 2017 after one season for the Florida State job. Mario Cristobal left in his fourth season to take the Miami job. Given Oregon’s inability to make coaches feel like the grass wasn’t greener elsewhere, Ducks fans will probably love Lanning’s mentality.

Dan LanningOregon Football
.

