Oregon lineman has epic touchdown moment that did not count

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson had his highlight moment wiped away Friday against Washington.

Oregon trailed 20-17 in the third quarter against Washington in the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Ducks were facing 1st-and-10 at Washington’s 11-yard line with just over 2 minutes left before the fourth quarter.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix rushed up the middle and fell on his knees. The ball squirted out of his hands as Nix hit the ground, which led to a Powers-Johnson scoop and score.

Powers-Johnson and his teammates celebrated what they initially thought was a go-ahead touchdown. The junior went straight to the television camera and channeled his inner Russell Crowe from 2001 blockbuster movie “Gladiator.”

“Are you not entertained?” said Powers-Johnson to the camera.

“ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED!” This TD was called back but what a moment for the big man 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/vamVAjuVym — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 2, 2023

Unfortunately for Powers-Johnson, Nix was deemed down before he lost the ball.

Oregon still managed to score one play later thanks running back Jordan James. He completed a 6-yard TD run after Washington was flagged for offside on the previous play.