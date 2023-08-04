Oregon and Washington set to move to Big Ten

The Big Ten appears set to expand to 18 teams, and may be killing off the Pac-12 in the process.

Big Ten presidents are set to invite Oregon and Washington to join the conference on Friday, according to multiple reports. The move comes after the Pac-12 failed to agree to a Grant of Rights agreement on a proposed television contract despite some initial optimism.

Sources: Big Ten expected to move ahead with formal offer letters for Oregon and Washington. A Big Ten vote is expected to take place later today to formalize their admission, barring any last-minute snags. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 4, 2023

Oregon reportedly had reservations about the Pac-12 deal, which helped grease the wheels for their intended move to the Big Ten.

Pac 12 couldn't close a Grant of Rights deal this morning. Fate of league likely rests on if Oregon can make a deal with the Big Ten. There is hesitancy among many in Big Ten about logistics of 18 team league, travel to Eugene. Money usually wins out in these things. We'll see. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) August 4, 2023

Oregon and Washington had been linked to a Big Ten move all week, though there were said to be significant obstacles. Ultimately, those were not enough to halt a move.

For the Pac-12, this may be the end. The league was already set to drop to nine teams in 2024. This would leave them with seven teams long-term, and Arizona has been strongly linked to a potential exit to the Big 12. That exodus could accelerate now.