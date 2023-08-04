 Skip to main content
Oregon and Washington set to move to Big Ten

August 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
A Big Ten logo on the field

Sep 1, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; A detailed view of the Big Ten logo on the field prior to the game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten appears set to expand to 18 teams, and may be killing off the Pac-12 in the process.

Big Ten presidents are set to invite Oregon and Washington to join the conference on Friday, according to multiple reports. The move comes after the Pac-12 failed to agree to a Grant of Rights agreement on a proposed television contract despite some initial optimism.

Oregon reportedly had reservations about the Pac-12 deal, which helped grease the wheels for their intended move to the Big Ten.

Oregon and Washington had been linked to a Big Ten move all week, though there were said to be significant obstacles. Ultimately, those were not enough to halt a move.

For the Pac-12, this may be the end. The league was already set to drop to nine teams in 2024. This would leave them with seven teams long-term, and Arizona has been strongly linked to a potential exit to the Big 12. That exodus could accelerate now.

