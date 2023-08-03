Report: Big Ten efforts to poach 2 Pac-12 schools facing major obstacles

The Big Ten is moving forward with the possibility of poaching a pair of Pac-12 schools, but their plan is a long way from being final.

Big Ten presidents voted Thursday to explore the potential additions of Oregon and Washington to the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. However, there are questions about whether the additions are plausible, as they would not bring in any more revenue to current Big Ten schools.

In addition, USC may not be in favor of the move, though they do not yet have a vote as a Big Ten member. Oregon and Washington would also have to settle for smaller financial shares if they were to make the move.

And a deal is uncertain. There’s a political thicket with the potential additions because the moves don’t offer the current Big Ten schools any additional money. USC doesn’t have a vote, but they’ve been vocal in the past about not wanting other West Coast Big Ten teams. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 3, 2023

Reports had indicated that Cal and Stanford could also be Big Ten targets, but for now they do not appear to be part of the conversation.

Whatever comes of this, it is clear that the Pac-12 is hanging by a thread. Three other schools may be about to bolt, and Colorado already has. The Big Ten’s moves may be exploratory, and an effort to capitalize on the chaos if someone else pulls the trigger first.