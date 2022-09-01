 Skip to main content
Video: Pat Narduzzi was in hilarious form ahead of Backyard Brawl

September 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
ESPN had Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi mic’d up on the field prior to Thursday’s season opener against West Virginia, and it was a great decision on their part.

Narduzzi dropped some classic one-liners about pretty much everything, including an unexpectedly friendly greeting from one of the officials.

Narduzzi also previewed his first clash with West Virginia’s new air raid offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. By that, we mean the Pitt coach admitted he had no clue what an air raid offense actually was.

Then he went around policing his players about untucked shirts.

Are Narduzzi’s remarks about the air raid offense going to inspire confidence in Pitt fans? Absolutely not. Is it hilarious? It sure is.

Narduzzi can be pretty confrontational when he feels the situation calls for it. This stuff is probably lightweight compared to what he might actually say during the game, especially a rivalry matchup.

