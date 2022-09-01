Video: Pat Narduzzi was in hilarious form ahead of Backyard Brawl

ESPN had Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi mic’d up on the field prior to Thursday’s season opener against West Virginia, and it was a great decision on their part.

Narduzzi dropped some classic one-liners about pretty much everything, including an unexpectedly friendly greeting from one of the officials.

Narduzzi also previewed his first clash with West Virginia’s new air raid offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. By that, we mean the Pitt coach admitted he had no clue what an air raid offense actually was.

Pat Narduzzi: "I don't even know what the air raid offense is, I guess I'll find out today…" Thoughts @Coach_Leach?? pic.twitter.com/Y099nWPq3t — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 1, 2022

Then he went around policing his players about untucked shirts.

Pat "Tuck your shirt in" Narduzzi pic.twitter.com/dalAhvGGpe — Follow @FTBeard7 (@FTBeard7) September 1, 2022

Are Narduzzi’s remarks about the air raid offense going to inspire confidence in Pitt fans? Absolutely not. Is it hilarious? It sure is.

Narduzzi can be pretty confrontational when he feels the situation calls for it. This stuff is probably lightweight compared to what he might actually say during the game, especially a rivalry matchup.