Pat Narduzzi takes shot at Jordan Addison over transfer

Pat Narduzzi is not hiding his displeasure with wide receiver Jordan Addison’s entry into the transfer portal.

Narduzzi used the example of Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis to take a shot at Addison, who entered the portal earlier this week. Narduzzi said Slovis used the transfer portal the “right way” in his move to Pitt from USC, in contrast with Addison.

“He wasn’t looking for a payday. He was looking for the right place to be, with a great culture,” Narduzzi said of Slovis, via Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “He’s a guy who actually went into the portal the real way, the right way. He had a lot of opportunities with name, image and likeness, but I think he was looking for the right fit. He was looking for the right personnel.”

Narduzzi did not mention Addison by name, but it’s not tough to see this as a shot at the wide receiver. Addison entered the transfer portal earlier in the week, and reports suggested that Narduzzi was furious with one rival coach in particular over that.

Ultimately, players are entitled to pursue what they value by entering the portal, even if that is related to name, image, and likeness. That is obviously going to bother Narduzzi when it happens at his team’s expense.