Pat Narduzzi reacts on Twitter to icy handshake

Pat Narduzzi was puzzled by the icy handshake he received from Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins on Thursday night, but that does not mean the Pitt coach was bothered.

Collins seemed upset about some calls that didn’t go his team’s way during Georgia Tech’s 34-20 home loss to Pitt. After the game, he gave Narduzzi a very brief handshake at midfield before ripping his hand away. That led to this tweet from Narduzzi:

Cold showers in Georgia again!! — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) December 11, 2020

Narduzzi said he told Collins, “You got a great team.” It’s possible Collins found the compliment to be insincere given the outcome of the game. The Yellow Jackets coach also may have just been bitter about a bad loss. You can see the video of the icy handshake here.

Unless Collins was angry over something Narduzzi did or said, the way he snubbed his counterpart seemed uncalled for.