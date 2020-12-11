Video: Geoff Collins gives Pat Narduzzi weak handshake after loss

Geoff Collins gave Pat Narduzzi a weak handshake after Georgia Tech’s 34-20 home loss to Pitt on Thursday night.

Collins’ Yellow Jackets trailed 16-7 at the half and the Panthers only increased their lead thereafter. Collins seemed to be upset about some calls that didn’t go Georgia Tech’s way and then stiffed Narduzzi on the postgame handshake.

Geoff Collins of Georgia Tech had somewhere to be pic.twitter.com/sir9JpBFFb — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 11, 2020

So what happened? Narduzzi says he complimented Collins on Georgia Tech’s team. Collins apparently dismissed the compliment and walked off.

Narduzzi on the Geoff Collins interaction after the game: "I said 'you got a great team,' he said, “that’s baloney,” I guess and nice words and walked off. So I don’t know. I thought it was a good game." — Amanda Godsey (@AmandaFGodsey) December 11, 2020

Maybe Collins found the compliment insincere and poorly timed considering the outcome. He probably was ticked off about the bad loss and didn’t want Narduzzi’s pity comment.

Pitt finishes the regular season 6-5 and 5-5 in conference, while Georgia Tech finishes 3-7 and 3-6 in conference.