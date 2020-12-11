 Skip to main content
Video: Geoff Collins gives Pat Narduzzi weak handshake after loss

December 10, 2020
by Larry Brown

Geoff Collins gave Pat Narduzzi a weak handshake after Georgia Tech’s 34-20 home loss to Pitt on Thursday night.

Collins’ Yellow Jackets trailed 16-7 at the half and the Panthers only increased their lead thereafter. Collins seemed to be upset about some calls that didn’t go Georgia Tech’s way and then stiffed Narduzzi on the postgame handshake.

So what happened? Narduzzi says he complimented Collins on Georgia Tech’s team. Collins apparently dismissed the compliment and walked off.

Maybe Collins found the compliment insincere and poorly timed considering the outcome. He probably was ticked off about the bad loss and didn’t want Narduzzi’s pity comment.

Pitt finishes the regular season 6-5 and 5-5 in conference, while Georgia Tech finishes 3-7 and 3-6 in conference.

