Ex-Penn St. DB says Michigan Stadium is ‘very overrated’

Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor may have the largest fan capacity in the country, but that does not necessarily make it the most intimidating venue.

A former Penn State defensive back called “The Big House” overrated while responding to a tweet from FOX college football.

One of the quietest stadiums in The Big Ten. Very overrated. https://t.co/nyakWN3ld5 — Stephon Morris (@Morr12S) May 28, 2020

Stephon Morris played for Penn State from 2009-2012. He made the trip to The Big House in his freshman year and then Penn State hosted the Wolverines the following year. Penn State went 11-2 in 2009 and rolled a downtrodden Rich Rodriguez Michigan squad 35-10 that year.

Of course it’s going to be quiet when you’re dominating a team like that. Playing there is a much different story when it’s a close game or one Michigan is winning.

