Penn State makes major change after ugly loss to Michigan

The Penn State Nittany Lions were hugely disappointing in their big game against Michigan on Saturday, and the performance has led to a big change.

Penn State fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich a day after their 24-15 defeat, as first reported by Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times. Yurcich was in his third season with the program.

Saturday’s performance was bad enough that something had to be done. Penn State has struggled to generate big plays all year even against lesser opposition, a trend that continued against Michigan. On Saturday, they managed just 238 total yards and 74 passing yards, averaging just 3.2 yards per pass. The team also made some bizarre strategic choices that got coach James Franklin roasted on social media.

Yurcich joined the Penn State staff in 2021. Previously, he had served as an offensive coordinator at Texas and Oklahoma State, as well as a stint as Ohio State’s passing game coordinator.