5-star recruit Peyton Bowen switches commitment to 3rd school

5-star recruit Peyton Bowen has switched his commitment to a third school in a matter of just over 24 hours.

Bowen, a safety from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, originally committed to Notre Dame in January. Then on Signing Day Wednesday, Bowen flipped to Oregon.

Peyton Bowen chooses Oregon. The five-star Denton Guyer safety flips from Notre Dame to the Ducks. pic.twitter.com/597uOxGqFn — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) December 21, 2022

Despite choosing the Oregon hat, Bowen never actually signed his Letter of Intent.

Then on Thursday, Bowen announced via social media that he was signing with Oklahoma.

Respect my Decision just want peace for me and my family

Boomer Sooner ⭕️U!! pic.twitter.com/ERfET7lIyG — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 22, 2022

Why all the drama and commotion? One reporter suggested that Bowen was being pushed by his family to choose Notre Dame, but he wanted to go to Oklahoma. So he chose Oregon to get his family to listen to him so that he could ultimately pick Oklahoma.

Bowen’s high school teammate, Jackson Arnold, is a quarterback commit for the Sooners. Bowen’s girlfriend also is committed to play soccer for Oklahoma.

Here is a look at a great highlight from Bowen during the fall season.