High schooler breaks a million tackles on ridiculous punt return TD

Notre Dame fans should be very excited after seeing what one of their team’s future players did during his high school game on Thursday night.

Peyton Bowen, a Notre Dame commit from the Class of 2023, scored a touchdown on an amazing punt return during the fourth quarter of Guyer High School’s blowout win over Allen High School. The senior defensive back broke at least six tackles on the 59-yard return. Check it out:

WHAT A PLAY‼️ @NDFootball commit Peyton Bowen refuses to go down and runs back the punt return for a touchdown 🔥👀@DentonGuyer_FB | @PeytonBowen10 pic.twitter.com/zQPuvUUnBB — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) October 21, 2022

Bowen is rated as one of the top safeties in the country, but he obviously has some serious return skills too. He chose Notre Dame after receiving interest from several other top programs like Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and more.