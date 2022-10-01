Photo of UCLA QB’s amazing hurdle goes viral
UCLA beat Washington 40-32 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a big reason why.
The Bruins quarterback passed for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. One of his most impressive plays came on an amazing hurdle late in the second quarter.
UCLA was leading 26-10 against the Huskies and had a 2nd-and-17. Thompson-Robinson took a snap from shotgun, saw some pressure and decided to scramble. As Washington’s Kamren Fabiculanan approached, DTR leaped over the linebacker.
Take a look at this play:
There is no hurdle too high for @DoriansTweets 😤
📺 ESPN
📲 https://t.co/yWA9MiW5Er
📻: AM 1150#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/4TCTkBkCGu
— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) October 1, 2022
A great photo that shows just how high Thompson-Robinson leaped went viral:
This photo of DTR's hurdle 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3aIE5NPUf8
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022
What a great shot of the play.
DTR’s hurdles are nothing new.
Here is one he did in 2021 against USC:
What a hurdle by DTR! pic.twitter.com/tXCJXIdu39
— Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) November 21, 2021
And here is another from 2020:
DTR's hurdle game 👌 pic.twitter.com/I4CGlg9xOb
— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) November 15, 2020
The hurdle might be DTR’s signature move, and that hurdle against Washington might be his signature play.