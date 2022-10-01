Photo of UCLA QB’s amazing hurdle goes viral

UCLA beat Washington 40-32 on Friday night at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif., and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was a big reason why.

The Bruins quarterback passed for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he also rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. One of his most impressive plays came on an amazing hurdle late in the second quarter.

UCLA was leading 26-10 against the Huskies and had a 2nd-and-17. Thompson-Robinson took a snap from shotgun, saw some pressure and decided to scramble. As Washington’s Kamren Fabiculanan approached, DTR leaped over the linebacker.

Take a look at this play:

A great photo that shows just how high Thompson-Robinson leaped went viral:

This photo of DTR's hurdle 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3aIE5NPUf8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

What a great shot of the play.

DTR’s hurdles are nothing new.

Here is one he did in 2021 against USC:

What a hurdle by DTR! pic.twitter.com/tXCJXIdu39 — Gregg Chadwick (@greggchadwick) November 21, 2021

And here is another from 2020:

The hurdle might be DTR’s signature move, and that hurdle against Washington might be his signature play.