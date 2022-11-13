Photo of sad Quinn Ewers on phone goes viral with captions

Texas put together an embarrassing effort in a 17-10 loss to TCU on Saturday night, and few disappointed more than Quinn Ewers.

The highly-touted quarterback went 17/39 for just 171 and an interception. Texas’ offense couldn’t get anything going all game and didn’t score until a minute left in the third.

After turning the ball over on downs late in the game, Ewers was shown looking very sad while talking on the phone.

The sad photo invited numerous captions.

Take a look:

"Can you please connect me to the transfer portal?" pic.twitter.com/ZYjg8PpBe8 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 13, 2022

Hey Coach McGuire it’s Ewers… hello Coach? pic.twitter.com/aqtwUo8E7k — West Texas is Best Texas 🌵 (@wreckemtime) November 13, 2022

Can I speak to your manager https://t.co/vGcaMlmeQU — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2022

Trying to explain to your significant other why your parlay lost pic.twitter.com/RVrxx7jFmp — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) November 13, 2022

“hey mom can you pick me up?” pic.twitter.com/bLUQM13qx3 — robbie triano (@TheTrianoKid) November 13, 2022

Everything seemed to be setting up for a big upset for Texas. They were at home, on in primetime, and coming off a road win at Kansas State. But they not only failed to deliver, they looked really bad.

Arch Manning must be licking his chops.