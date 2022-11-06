 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 5, 2022

Photo of security guarding goal posts after LSU win goes viral

November 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Brian Kelly smiles at an LSU press conference

Dec 1, 2021; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; Newly named LSU Tigers head football coach Brian Kelly answers media questions after being introduced in a press conference at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

LSU fans rushed the field at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge after the team’s huge win over Alabama on Saturday night. But those fans did not mess with the goal posts. There was quite a deterrent standing in the way.

SI’s Ross Dellenger shared a photo on Twitter of the security guard standing in front of one of the goal posts. The man was quite a wide load, and not someone who would be moved too easily.

LSU fans sure had their fun, but without removing the goal posts, unlike after Tennessee pulled the upset over Alabama.

The Tigers went for a 2-point conversion in overtime and completed the pass to pull off the 32-31 overtime win, sending both teams to 7-2.

Alabama had barely escaped a similar situation against Texas A&M a month ago. This time around, they weren’t so lucky.

Article Tags

LSU Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus