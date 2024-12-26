Pitt-Toledo bowl game featured wild special teams play

Pittsburgh and Toledo squared off in the GameAbove Sports Bowl on Thursday, and things got off to a crazy start for the two teams.

Toledo received the opening kickoff at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., and wasted no time moving down the field. The Rockets strung together a few big plays and quickly got down to the Pitt 2-yard line. After three strong defensive plays at the goal line, Toledo went for it on fourth down and scored to take a 6-0 lead.

Then came a play that is rarely ever seen. Pitt linebacker Kyle Louis blocked the extra point attempt, scooped up the loose ball, and took it the distance the other way for two points.

PITT BLOCKS THE EXTRA POINT AND RUNS IT BACK FOR TWO Kyle Louis went up and got it pic.twitter.com/cXq7FuV3q6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 26, 2024

The PAT is typically automatic in college, but bowl season always has other plans.

Pitt and Toledo were both 7-5 entering Thursday’s game and looking to end their year on a high note. Louis certainly created a memory for himself.