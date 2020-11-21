Purdue tweets funny reaction to controversial pass interference penalty

Purdue tweeted a funny reaction to the controversial pass interference penalty that cost the team in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota on Friday night.

The Boilermakers were down by three with under a minute to go and had the ball at the Minnesota 19. They threw what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference call. Quarterback Jack Plummer was intercepted on the next play, sealing the game.

Purdue’s football Twitter account posted a message with the final score. The athletic department’s separate Twitter account humorously wrote that the claim of the final score was “disputed.” That’s the same way Twitter slaps advisory warnings on tweets about the election.

This claim is disputed. https://t.co/dLW9OoGvCb — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) November 21, 2020

Yep, plenty of fans will dispute that outcome, even if it won’t change.

The Twitter account’s reaction was much more tame compared to Jeff Brohm’s. The Purdue coach lost his mind on an official.