Pylon cam gives incredible view of Oklahoma State-Baylor final play

The pylon cam view sure came in handy at the end of the Oklahoma State-Baylor game for the Big 12 championship.

The Cowboys and Bears played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas to determine the conference champion. Baylor got up early 21-3 in the game, but Oklahoma State started to come back. They made it 21-13 but struggled twice at the goal line, which cost them.

In the fourth quarter, Oklahoma State had a 1st-and-goal at the Baylor 1. They were unable to punch it in and settled for a field goal to make it 21-16.

Then on their final possession in the game, Oklahoma State drove and got the ball to the Baylor 2 on a 1st-and-goal. They had four shots to punch it in and failed. On the final play, Dezmon Jackson tried to race to the end zone but was unable to turn the corner. He missed by inches.

The pylon cam gave an amazing video feed of the play:

Greatest pylon cam in history pic.twitter.com/ZrhrNTnqcW — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 4, 2021

It truly can be a game of inches.

Imagine seeing your hopes of making the College Football Playoff end like that. It has to hurt. Both teams are now 11-2.