QB Garrett Shrader leaving Mississippi State as transfer

Garrett Shrader has decided to leave Mississippi State as a transfer.

Shrader announced on Twitter Tuesday that he as entered the transfer portal.

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Mississippi State fan base that has supported me during my time at MSU. I have had the opportunity to develop friendships that will last a lifetime. Starkville is a special place,” Shrader wrote.

“This is not an easy decision, but I am a QB and it’s the skill set that got me here and fortunately I have been blessed to play in the SEC. With this being said I have 3 years of eligibility and have entered the transfer portal.

“I wish nothing but the best for Mississippi State University and especially Mississippi State Football. My recruitment is 100% open. Please respect my decision.”

Shrader split time at quarterback with Tommy Stevens last year. He went 88/153 for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He switched positions to wide receiver this year after Mike Leach came in. But Shrader says he wants to continue at quarterback and will be leaving to do so.

Leach said he understands Shrader’s decision.

Mike Leach said he understands that Garrett Shrader wants to play quarterback and that he wishes him the best at doing that somewhere else. — Tyler Horka (@tbhorka) October 20, 2020

Leach is off to a 1-3 start in his first season at Mississippi State. He recently said he was going to start a “purge” within the program. Shrader seems to have taken the decision out of Leach’s hands on this one and chose to move on.