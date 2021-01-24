QB1 star Lance LeGendre decides on new school

Former “QB1: Beyond the Lights” star Lance LeGendre has found a new home in college football.

LeGendre announced on Friday that he is transferring to Louisiana Lafayette.

LeGendre spent two seasons at Maryland. The redshirt freshman appeared in three games each year and went 12/17 for 98 yards and two interceptions. He rushed 19 times for 93 yards over his two seasons.

Last season, LeGendre was third on Maryland’s depth chart behind Taulia Tagovailoa, who transferred from Alabama and won the starting job, and backup Eric Najarian. At Louisiana, LeGendre will compete for a spot behind Levi Lewis. Lewis was a senior last season but is eligible to return for the 2021 season. Jaiave Magalei, who backed up Lewis the last two seasons, is transferring, which opens up a spot.

LeGendre was one of the three quarterbacks who were the center of focus in season 3 of “QB1.” Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, and Kentucky quarterback Nik Scalzo, were the other two quarterbacks featured that season. LeGendre is from New Orleans, so this is a return to his home state.