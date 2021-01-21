QB1 star Tate Martell sends Twitter message as tease for next season

Tate Martell finally tweeted this week after being silent on the social media service for months.

Martell opted out of the 2020 college football season in September after being suspended by Miami. Though he retweeted some messages, this was the first time he sent one in months.

Martell seemed to explain his mentality.

just had to get my mind right, that’s it.. pic.twitter.com/ckXp3tdefc — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 19, 2021

Now that Martell has presumably gotten his “mind right,” it seems like he may be ready for the 2021 college football season.

Inside the U reported last week that Martell intends to return to the Hurricanes’ program.

Martell wasn’t around the program last season and even missed some time the season before.

Martell switched to wide receiver at Miami but has also tried to play some quarterback. The team has D’Eriq King, who is recovering from a torn ACL. N’Kosi Perry, Tyler Van Dyke, Peyton Matocha and Ryan Rizk are some of the other quarterbacks they have, though Perry has considered a transfer.

Martell was the Gatorade National Player of the Year out of high school in 2016 and originally played at Ohio State. He is known for being featured on the Netflix show “QB1: Beyond the Lights.”