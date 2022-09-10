Quinn Ewers suffers apparent injury against Alabama

The Texas Longhorns suffered a major blow Saturday when quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an apparent injury late in the first quarter against Alabama.

Ewers had to escape pressure from the Alabama defense on a pass play from the Alabama one-yard line. The quarterback managed to throw the ball away, but was driven into the ground by Alabama’s Dallas Turner and stayed down for several moments while clutching at his arm or elbow.

Turner was called for a roughing the passer penalty. Ewers ultimately left the field under his own power, but was seen heading to the locker room at the end of the first quarter. Backup quarterback Hudson Card replaced him for the remainder of the drive, which ended with a Texas touchdown.

Ewers, a transfer from Ohio State, was excellent in the first quarter against Alabama, going 9/12 for 134 yards. Considering how well he was playing, any significant injury would be a major blow for the Longhorns.