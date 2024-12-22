 Skip to main content
Quinn Ewers played bigger role than realized in Texas’ CFP win

December 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Quinn EwersTexas Longhorns Football
Quinn Ewers ready to throw

Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sara Diggins/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Quinn Ewers played a bigger role in Texas’ win over Clemson in their first-round College Football Playoff game on Saturday than most people would realize.

Texas beat Clemson 38-24 at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday. Ewers went 17/24 for 202 yards with 1 touchdown and an interception. The Longhorns did most of their damage on the ground. They rushed for 292 yards and 4 touchdowns as a team, including 146 yards and 2 touchdowns for Jaydon Blue and 110 yards and 2 touchdowns for Quintrevion Wisner.

Blue ran for a 38-yard score in the second quarter and 77-yard run in the fourth quarter. According to head coach Steve Sarkisian, both Blue touchdown runs came on audible calls made by Ewers.

Texas’ offensive line opened up a nice hole for Blue on the 77-yard run, but he really utilized his excellent speed to score.

The same was the case on Blue’s first TD run, where his speed was the difference again.

Ewers’ stats don’t necessarily have to jump off the page for Texas to win. Just by not making mistakes and by putting his offense into the correct plays, he can help the Longhorns be successful.

