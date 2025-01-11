Quinn Ewers answers whether he will leave for NFL

Will Quinn Ewers head to the NFL after the season or remain at Texas? That’s what many fans have wondered, and the Longhorns quarterback has provided an answer.

Ewers sat down with ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel ahead of his Longhorns’ College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Cotton Bowl on Friday. In the interview, Ewers was asked about his plans for after the season.

“Do you expect to play college football next year?” Thamel asked Ewers.

“No, I don’t,” the Longhorns quarterback replied.

"Do you expect to play college football next year?" – Pete Thamel "No, I don't" – Quinn Ewers pic.twitter.com/7F2sUdhRDW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 10, 2025

There has been talk that Ewers could leave Texas as a transfer so that the Longhorns could make room for Arch Manning. But instead of that happening, it seems like Ewers will test out the NFL draft.

Ewers walked with his teammates on Senior Day in November, which suggested this would be his last year with the Longhorns.

#Texas QB Quinn Ewers , a redshirt junior, makes the walk for Senior Day. Horns247 reported on Thursday Ewers is expected to enter the 2025 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/poeD2vwLsU — Chip Brown (@ChipBrown247) November 23, 2024

Ewers is a redshirt junior who spent the 2021 season at Ohio State. He later transferred to Texas and has spent three seasons with the Longhorns. A major prospect upon entering college, Ewers has passed for 3,189 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He has helped his NFL Draft stock during the playoffs.