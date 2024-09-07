Rabbit invades field during Northwestern-Duke game

Humans aren’t the only ones hyped about football being back. One rabbit got a little too excited during Friday’s college football contest between Northwestern and Duke.

Northwestern held a 10-7 lead over Duke early in the third quarter at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium in Evanston, Ill.

But the game was halted due to a rabbit invading the field.

Northwestern’s mascot Willie the Wildcat fittingly tried to hunt down the rabbit. The critter’s animal instincts seemed to kick in once it sensed the threat. The rabbit ran across the end zone and eventually off the field.

The rabbit may have just wanted a better vantage point to watch the game.

Northwestern’s offense may have gotten a little out of sorts after the stoppage in play. The Wildcats were facing 3rd-and-3 at the Blue Devils’ 38 before the animal invasion. The home team immediately fumbled and lost possession on the ensuing play.

Animal cameos during sporting events is nothing new. But every once in a while fans get an unusual creature to crash the party.