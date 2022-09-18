Radio call of Appalachian State Hail Mary is incredible

Appalachian State pulled off a big win for the second week in a row, and nothing captured the excitement surrounding Saturday’s victory better than the home team’s radio call.

Appalachian State beat Troy 32-28 on a Hail Mary they completed from their 47-yard line with no time left. It wasn’t just a Hail Mary pass that was caught in the end zone; they actually executed a tip-and-block perfectly!

Take a listen to the radio call from Adam Witten on Learfield Sports and tell me it didn’t put a big smile on your face:

“A miracle on the mountain part two!” Witten said in his call.

The excitement, the elation, the celebration. That was awesome.

This Hail Mary win came a week after the school upset Texas A&M, which led to a huge celebration on campus. It also resulted in ESPN coming to the school for “GameDay.”